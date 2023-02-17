Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vaathi LEAKED: Dhanush, Samyukhta's movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Vaathi leaked online: On the first day of its release, Dhanush and Samyukta's Tamil film Vaathi was leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers.

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Vaathi Full HD Movie leaked online: Vaathi or Sir, starring Dhanush and Samukhta, was launched in theatres today, February 17, and has already been pirated online. The Veky Atluri film, about a third-grade junior instructor at Thirupati Educational Institute, has been released in full HD versions on torrent sites such as Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, and others.

    The film is regarded as a complete entertainment package by the audience, constantly looking for a new dhamaka from Dhanush's league of cinema. This is the actor's first appearance on film with Samyukta and his first offering to his devoted fans this year. The Venky Atluri-directed film will likely benefit from the Mahashivratri holiday on Saturday, but not without being threatened with internet copying. Vaathi will compete in the box office with the Hindi film Shehzada and the Hollywood blockbuster Ant-Man 3. Both films have a sizable audience base.

    Vaathi is available on the torrent site, with people searching the film using the keywords Varisu Free Download, Vaathu MP4 HD Download, Vaathi Tamil Rockers, Vaathi Telegram Links, Vaathi Movie Free HD Download and Vaaathi Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

    About Vaathi
    Vaathi or Sir is Venky Atluri's first Tamil film. For the Telugu audience, the film is named Sir. The film also marks his first non-romantic comedy endeavour.

    Vaathi perceives Dhanush as Balamurugan, a third-grade junior instructor at Thirupati Educational Institute who opposes the institutes' education provision to children in exchange for monetary earnings.

    With South films performing so well in the previous two years, it would be interesting to watch how Vaathi do. Surprisingly, the picture overlaps with two major releases in theatres. Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quaantumania, from Marvel, both hit theatres on the same day.

    Say no to piracy
    However, we urge readers to refrain from watching the film on such platforms and only buy tickets and watch the film in theatres or eventually on authorised OTT platforms when it gets released digitally. As per the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is a criminal offence.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

