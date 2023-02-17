Vaathi Review: Dhanush's bilingual action drama is OUT; read this before buying tickets

Dhanush Vaathi Review: Know what Twitterati say about Dhanush and Samyuktha's multilingual film. Vaathi was released worldwide on February 17th.

Dhanush, the versatile and multi-talented Kollywood actor who had a great 2022 with back-to-back praised films, is poised to make his Telugu debut with Tollywood writer-director Venky Atluri's Vaathi. Samyuktha plays the female lead in the multilingual film. Vaathi was released worldwide on February 17th.

Vaathi tells the narrative of Balamurugan/Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a third-year junior lecturer at a Tirupati college. Bala advocates in the institute against unethical and unlawful tactics that portray education as a business and deprive students.

A few ardent cinema enthusiasts and admirers of the actor who saw the film a little earlier than the others have resorted to social media to share their thoughts. Check out some of those tweets below to help you decide whether or not to book your tickets this weekend.

Vaathi also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena.

Vaathi's unit began filming in Hyderabad and Chennai in April 2022. The movie's shooting concluded up in October. The film's cinematographer is J Yuvaraj, while its editor is Naveen Nooli. The film's complete music and melodies were composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The song was well embraced by fans and music enthusiasts, with the title tune 'Vaa Vaathi' topping the FM Radio charts. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Saoujanya produced the film under the umbrellas of Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.