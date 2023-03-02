Shehnaaz Gill fans storm Twitter with 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend after Sona Mohapatra's demeaning tweets

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill fans take over Twitter with 110K tweets. They all made the hashtag, evil eyes off Shehnaaz Gill trend after Sona Mohapatra tweeted against her.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Fans are slamming Sona for tweeting hurtful lines. They claimed that the singer does not know what is Shehnaaz Gill's talent. Global TV icon and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress, Shehnaaz Gill fans stormed Twitter and seemingly started a campaign against renowned Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra for taking a sly dig at the actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill in her recent tweet, asking 'what's her talent'.

    Fans made the hashtag, evil eyes off Shehnaaz Gill trend on Twitter on Wednesday. The ardent Shehnaaz Gill fandom also shared screenshots of Sona's recent tweets, asking people to unfollow her. While some united their support behind Shehnaaz, saying she was 'stronger than you think' and wanted to protect her 'from evil eyes', others slammed Sona for attacking Shehnaaz for no reason.

    ALSO READ: Citadel trailer DELAYED: Priyanka Chopra's global spy series preview postponed after Greece train crash

    "With you all the way to the top, unconditional love and support for you Sana, EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL," a fan said. "The universe does not carry debts. It always returns back to you what you gave it. EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL," a fan adds. "She's Stronger than we think... Just ignore negativity and focus on her only  EVIL EYES OFF SHEHNAAZGILL #ShehnaazGill," a fan shared.

    In the last week, noted Bollywood playback singer Sona Mohapatra spoke up against Shehnaaz Gill in her series of tweets. Sona asked about what exactly is Shehnaaz's talent. She added why she gets all the attention on social media. Sona's tweets came after a video of Shehnaaz got widely circulated on social media. In that viral video, she stopped singing at an event when azaan (call to public prayer for Muslims) started in the background.

    Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in the much-awaited Salman Khan starrer actioner-family entertainer film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which releases in theatres on the auspicious festival of Eid 2023.

    ALSO READ: Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
