Citadel trailer DELAYED: Priyanka Chopra's global spy series preview postponed after Greece train crash

The trailer for Priyanka Chopra's next film 'Citadel' has been delayed. The trailer for Anthony and Joe Russo's worldwide spy series was set to be released on March 2. According to Deadline, the creators postponed the trailer's release due to the sad events in Greece, when a passenger train collided with a freight train, killing at least 38 people and injuring dozens more.

The trailer's actual contents remain unknown, however it is thought to take place (at least in part) aboard a train, as implied by the previously published first trailer.

Look at photographs of celebrities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in a posh dining establishment. "Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said in a note to media.

'Citadel' will launch exclusively on Amazon Video on Friday, April 28 with two action-packed episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until May 26.

Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, with David Weil acting as showrunner and executive producer. Midnight Radio's executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Executive producers include Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran.

The US series will also be adapted in India. The Indian version of Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is being created by Raj and DK.