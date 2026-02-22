Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their relationship and upcoming wedding. In a note to fans, they revealed their wedding will be called 'The Wedding of VIROSH' to honour them. The couple is set to marry in Udaipur on February 26.

Wedding bells are ringing for actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika confirmed their relationship, expressing happiness as they are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Tribute to Fans: 'The Wedding of VIROSH'

In a heartfelt note dedicated to their fans on Instagram, the two revealed that their wedding will officially be known as "The Wedding of VIROSH."

The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names into "VIROSH."

The note read, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour."

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" the couple concluded.

Ceremony Details and On-screen History

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year and are now set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, such as the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. (ANI)