TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling it 'shocking'. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver was injured. Sinha praised CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde for their concern over the incident.

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, calling it “shocking” and raising concerns over the safety of the actor and his family. Sinha, in a post on X, spoke about the incident, in which Tiger reportedly escaped without serious injuries while his driver was injured. He also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for taking the matter seriously. Calling the incident a matter of concern, Sinha wrote, “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & http://Dy.CM. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind!”

What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://t.co/7lovDa6k89. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind! @YashwantSinha @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal @SanjayAzadSln — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2026

Details of the Attack and Police Action

The firing incident took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to the police, unidentified individuals opened fire as Tiger was leaving a football club in his car at around 7 pm. A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Two people, including Tiger’s driver, were injured in the incident. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Deputy CM Assures Support

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger’s residence on Sunday night to check on his well-being and assure him of the state government’s support.

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety. “This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said. (ANI)