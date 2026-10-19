Devotees across India celebrate Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. Highlights include a Kedarnath Temple-inspired pandal in Guwahati and Cuttack's historic celebration featuring distinctive silver tableaux, or Chandi Medhas.

Devotees gathered at temples and Durga Puja pandals across the country on early Monday morning to offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, with celebrations in Guwahati and Cuttack reflecting the festival’s religious and cultural significance.

Celebrations in Guwahati

At the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, devotees arrived to offer prayers to Goddess Maa Kamakhya. The temple witnessed religious activity as people sought the blessings of the deity on the auspicious occasion.

In another part of Guwahati, the Latasil Durga Puja Committee marked its 50th year with a pandal inspired by the Kedarnath Temple. Decorated with lights of different colours, the pandal drew devotees and visitors who gathered there on Maha Ashtami to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The Kedarnath-inspired design has become a key feature of this year’s celebrations at Latasil, where the committee’s golden jubilee coincides with the annual festival. Devotees visiting the pandal were seen taking part in the celebrations and paying their respects to the goddess.

Historic Traditions in Cuttack

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, Odisha, Durga Puja celebrations continued a tradition that dates back more than 500 years. The city, known for its silver filigree work and distinctive silver tableaux, or Chandi Medhas, saw devotees visiting pandals across different localities.

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous visited several puja pandals, including those at Chandni Chowk, Haripur and Khan Nagar. Speaking to the media, she spoke about the city’s longstanding Durga Puja tradition and its connection with local craftsmanship. She said the tradition of Chandi Medhas began in 1990 and that Cuttack now has 38 silver tableaux, each featuring its own design. She also spoke about the significance of Goddess Durga as a symbol of women’s empowerment, saying women deserve respect throughout the year and not only during the nine days of Navratri.

Former Cuttack-Barabati MLA and current Odisha Janata Congress Party president Mohammed Moquim also visited the pandals and spoke about the historical importance of the city’s Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations.

Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura. Maha Ashtami is marked by prayers and rituals, including Pushpanjali, while Maha Navami is observed with special worship and other religious ceremonies.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival that honours Goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu belief, the goddess descends to Earth during this period to bless her devotees. (ANI)