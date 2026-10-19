Actor Diana Penty shared her fashion mantra, stating she makes trends her own and doesn't blindly follow what's popular. She also revealed her love for 80s fashion and turned showstopper for designer Richa Khemka at Lakme Fashion Week.

Diana Penty on Personal Style

Actor Diana Penty does not believe in constantly experimenting with trends or blindly following everything that is popular online. She believes in choosing what feels right, what she is comfortable in, and what allows her to express herself best through her style. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi, Diana opened up about her fashion mantra. "For me, it's actually not about sticking to fixed trends. I've always made them my own, you know, kind of made sure that they suit me, my personality, the clothes that I wear; I need to feel them. So I feel like fashion is an expression of yourself and not so much just cut-and-paste of what you see online or what somebody's wearing at a fashion week. I don't blindly follow trends, and I kind of make them my own," she shared.

The 'Cocktail' star also shared her love for 80s fashion. "I love the fashion of 80s. I think in the 80s there was just so much drama...the big hair...those power shoulders and boots and mini skirts, and I think that there were lot of interesting elements in the 80s," she said.

Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

On Sunday afternoon, Diana turned showstopper for designer Richa Khemka, bringing her distinct creative visions to the runway. Embodying the collection’s interplay of strength, elegance and individuality, Diana brought a striking conclusion to the presentation of ‘Vesper’. Diana Penty’s look paired an embellished black bralette with a high-waisted black-and-white fringed skirt, finished with a dramatic slit.

Richa Khemka, Founder and Designer of her eponymous label, said, “‘Vesper’ is an exploration of the different layers of identity and how we continue to evolve through our experiences. I was drawn to the idea of reflection, both literally and emotionally, and how light and shadow can reveal something entirely unexpected. The collection brings together sculptural forms, metallic textures and sheer layers to express that sense of transformation. ‘The Unseen’ gave me the freedom to experiment with these contrasts and create a collection that feels mysterious, expressive and personal.”