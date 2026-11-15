The Josh actor has gotten backing from the film industry’s union as he wants to return to the screen after his emotional appeal and fears about his four beloved dogs.

Actor Sharad Kapoor gets support from All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) as he wants to get back to performing. His latest social media posts have shown the struggles he is encountering and his attempts to get fresh job.

The attention that his personal issue received has appealed to AICWA president Suresh Shyamla Gupta to come forward and help Bollywood filmmakers and big personalities. The group feels Sharad deserves another opportunity to prove his acting prowess and revive his career.

Sharad Kapoor: Why did AICWA attract Bollywood filmmakers?

AICWA president Suresh Shyamla Gupta released a video, calling to filmmakers and celebrities to provide Sharad with good performing chances. He pointed out the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry and how performers might go without employment for months or even years.

In his petition, Gupta stated Sharad was just 50 years old and needed care at this point of his life. He further noted that there is no promise of consistent work in the film business. An actor may receive one gig today and then wait for several months or even years for the next.

Gupta also talked about the plight of the actors and technicians who are struggling to get employment on a regular basis. He said the business needed to stick together and support those who were going through tough professional times. “I urge all the personalities of Bollywood to come forward and give Sharad a chance to work again,” he added.

Watch viral video of AICWA official seeking Sharad Kapoor’s help

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What’s gone with Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad recently rose to fame when a video of him handing away his four beloved canines to an NGO went viral on the internet. Due to his health worries and the problems he was having, the dogs were temporarily placed to a welfare center.

The development caught the attention of netizens and those from the entertainment sector. Jaya Bhattacharya, who also visited Sharad, uploaded a video of Sharad asking for expert help. His emotional exchanges with his dogs and the present situation triggered conversations about the actor’s personal and professional struggles.

What did Sharad Kapoor say on his return to acting?

Sharad asked Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for appropriate possibilities of performing in the video released by Jaya Bhattacharya. “I don’t need any financial help,” he clarified. Instead, he just wants to get back to work and have a chance to show what he can do with the right parts.

Sharad stated, “I would like to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking out for good work. And I need your help. And I know that you’ve always supported the people around you. A bit of moral support is enough for me too.” He also stated he was confident in his ability to act, and that money was not his main priority. His major objective is to get his career back on track and get back in front of the camera.