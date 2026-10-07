Sonia Gandhi has launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. The book reflects on her personal transition, cultural adaptation, and journey from uncertainty to finding a deep sense of belonging within the Indian family.

Sonia Gandhi Reflects on Her Journey in New Memoir Launch

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Sonia Gandhi reflected on her personal journey of settling in India and described the challenges of adapting to a new culture and unfamiliar surroundings. Sonia Gandhi launched her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' on Monday in the presence of political leaders from several parties, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attending the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi penned a note on her X handle, explaining how initial feelings of uncertainity and displacement gradually transformed into love, acceptance and a strong sense of belonging. She wrote, "When I first came to India, I often wondered where I belonged. I was becoming part of a new family, a new culture and a completely unfamiliar world. Finding my place took time - not unlike what most young women in India go through when they get married. What began with uncertainty gradually grew into love, acceptance and a deep sense of belonging."

When I first came to India, I often wondered where I belonged. I was becoming part of a new family, a new culture and a completely unfamiliar world. Finding my place took time - not unlike what most young women in India go through when they get married. What began with uncertainty gradually grew into love, acceptance and a deep sense of belonging. — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 17, 2026

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also present at the event. The memoir launch brought together political leaders from several parties, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attending the occasion. (ANI)