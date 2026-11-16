Sonu Sood recently met actor Sharad Kapoor amid his health struggles, but their meeting video sparked an online debate, with netizens questioning why the interaction was filmed outside his home.

Actor Sonu Sood recently met Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai after the latter made an emotional appeal to the film industry for work and support. However, videos of their meeting have caught social media attention for an unexpected reason. The two were seen sitting outside Sharad's residence, prompting questions from viewers about why the meeting was being filmed and whether the interaction needed to be showcased publicly.

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor, Videos Go Viral

Videos of Sonu Sood and Sharad Kapoor meeting in Bandra surfaced online on November 16. While several people appreciated Sonu for reaching out to a fellow actor, others questioned the setting of their meeting. Some wondered why the two were sitting outside the house instead of inside. Questions were also raised about whether the meeting was being deliberately recorded to show their interaction. However, there is no confirmation about the reason behind their seating arrangement.

According to reports, Sonu had reached out to Sharad after learning about his difficult circumstances. He had reportedly arranged medical supplies for the actor and was interested in discussing a possible film project that could help him return to acting. The meeting has raised hopes among fans that Sharad could soon get another opportunity to work in the entertainment industry.

What Happened To Sharad Kapoor's Health?

Sharad Kapoor's health came into focus after a video featuring him with animal welfare activist Hema Choudhary went viral. The actor, known for films like Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, appeared frail and was seen using a walker. The video also showed him getting emotional as his four pet dogs were temporarily shifted to an animal welfare centre because of the difficulties his family was facing.

In another video, Sharad opened up about his struggles and revealed that he had gone into depression. He said he had remained bedridden for around two to three years and had lost the motivation to work or meet people. He also spoke about the emotional impact of certain allegations and his difficult personal circumstances.

The actor further revealed that he suffered a leg injury while playing football, which affected his mobility. He reportedly needs additional time to recover. Sharad has appealed to the film industry for financial, moral and mental support, but has emphasised that what he truly wants is an opportunity to work again.

Sharad Kapoor Hopes For An Acting Comeback

Despite his difficult phase, Sharad remains hopeful about returning to the screen. He has expressed his willingness to work in films, television and OTT projects. Sonu Sood's reported interest in discussing a possible project could offer him an opportunity to restart his acting career. For now, fans are hoping to see the actor recover and return to films.