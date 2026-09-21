Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, a major Arab world film event, has postponed its 6th edition to Q4 2027. The foundation cited logistical needs to ensure the event's quality, while confirming other programs like Red Sea Labs will continue.

Red Sea Film Festival Postponed to 2027

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, the most prominent film event and market in the Arab world, has postponed its sixth edition that was scheduled to take place from December 3 to 12. The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation shared the announcement on its Instagram handle. They wrote, "The Red Sea Film Foundation announces that the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival has been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027."

It continued, "The decision follows a comprehensive review of considerations relating to the timing of the next edition, including the logistical requirements involved in staging an international event of this scale. It reflects our commitment to ensuring the Festival takes place at the right time and under the right conditions to deliver the experience for which it has become known."

They also expressed their gratitude to the filmmakers, audiences and others for their support towards the Red Sea Film Festival. "We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, guests and audiences for their continued trust and support as we look ahead to the Festival's return in 2027," added Red Sea Film Festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Festival Background and Continued Operations

In the past editions, the Red Sea Film Festival has honoured Indian superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others.

According to Variety, the Red Sea festival and market was established in 2019, with its inaugural edition taking place in 2020, two years after Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year ban on commercial movie theatres. Last year’s edition of the Red Sea Fest was also the first one held under the leadership of Saudi Arabian film industry pioneer Faisal Baltyuor, who in May 2025 was appointed CEO of the Red Sea Foundation that oversees the festival as well as the Red Sea Fund and its year-round Red Sea Labs. The Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs will continue despite the festival’s cancellation, Monday’s announcement stated, and year-round programming at Culture Square in Jeddah will be introduced in November to establish it as an “ongoing destination for film screenings, cultural events and specialised film industry programs.”

Filmmaker Sean Baker presided over the jury of a star-studded 2025 edition of the Red Sea Fest that kicked off with Dakota Johnson, Uma Thurman, Ana de Armas, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and Michael Caine among stars on the red carpet, reported Variety. (ANI)