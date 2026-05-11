Tribeny Rai's debut film, Shape of Momo, will release on May 29, 2026. Supported by Rana Daggubati, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the film is set in Sikkim and explores the lives of women across generations within a single family.

Shape of Momo, the debut feature by filmmaker Tribeny Rai, is slated for a theatrical release on May 29, 2026, across India and Nepal, with support from Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

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The film has also been backed by acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Payal Kapadia, who have joined as executive producers. Featuring an ensemble cast of late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa, the film is set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim and traces the lives of women across generations within a single family, shaped by emotional inheritances, silences, and everyday negotiations. It also reflects the complexity of one's relationship with home, as both a place of comfort and something that can, at times, hold you back, read a press note.

'A film from a personal lens': Director Tribeny Rai

Speaking about the film and its journey, Tribeny Rai in a press note shared, "Shape of Momo is my debut feature, told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around me. As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space. To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we're also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding." She said at its heart, Shape of Momo is a film "for everyone, its emotional core is universal". "It looks at relationships and identity in ways that go beyond geography, and I hope audiences will find something of themselves within it."

Executive Producers laud 'Shape of Momo'

Talking about the film, Executive Producer Zoya Akhtar shared , "Shape of Momo is a deeply personal peek into the lives of three generations of Sikkimese women. With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai's voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear. We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema. We are so excited that the audience that may never have visited parts of our diverse and lush country, including places like Sikkim, will now get to experience a beautiful and authentic story from there in the cinema."

Executive Producer Reema Kagti said the film made with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. There's an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity. "The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast. Films like Boong, Raptures and Village Rockstars have opened up exciting new creative possibilities within Indian independent cinema, and it's wonderful to see Shape of Momo become part of that journey".

Executive Producer Payal Kapadia said that Shape of Momo is a deeply moving coming-of-age of a young woman conflicted by her yearning for a home. "The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. I really hope more people come and see this wonderful movie."

Produced by Dalley Khorsani Production in co-production with Kathkala Films, Shape of Momo explores womanhood and relationships, with a crew led largely by women. (ANI)