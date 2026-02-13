Shanaya Kapoor opens up about her tough Bollywood journey after her debut failed. She credits father Sanjay Kapoor's advice to 'work with a true heart' and discusses her new survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main' co-starring Adarsh Gourav.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is a daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, hails from one of Bollywood's most prominent film families; however, her journey into Bollywood is never easy. Her debut project, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', failed to make an impact at the box office, and during this difficult period of her career, she credited her father for guiding her and providing important professional advice. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Dad always says, 'put your head down and keep doing the work.' Vo hamesha kehte hai sache dil se kaam karo (And he always says, work with a true heart), always know that the camera catches everything. So, have an honest heart. Kyunki jab aap honest ho aur sache dil se kaam kar rahe ho to aapka acha hi hoga( Because when you're honest, and you're working with a true heart, it will be good for you). You will be able to present the character more effectively. So, he always tells me, just do good work and do it with a good heart."

All About 'Tu Yaa Main'

The actress is currently excited about her latest project, 'Tu Yaa Main', which is a survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

Working with the Team

Speaking about her preparation for the role, social media influencer Avani, Shanaya acknowledged the contribution of her acting coach, Atul Mongia, and the director Bejoy, noting that their guidance was crucial in bringing the character to life. "I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life."

Shanaya also praised her co-actor, Adarsh, saying, "When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment," she explained. She emphasised staying calm and not overthinking while on set helped her a lot, "I think it was all about just being in the moment. Stay calm. Don't overthink. And just give it your best shot. And learn whatever you've learnt in the workshop. Try and use it on set," added Shanaya.

Facing On-Set Challenges

Discussing the challenges she faced on set, the actress admitted she struggled with a fear of heights in certain scenes. When we were shooting a ledge scene, I was walking straight. But in my mind, it felt like I was going that way because I just have a fear of heights. At that moment, Shanaya was tense, but Avani was very calm. I had to bring that same calmness in the scene, which was challenging," she said.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, 'Tu Yaa Main' is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film opened in theatres on February 13. (ANI)