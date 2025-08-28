Shamita Shetty confessed that while Bigg Boss gave her fame, it significantly impacted her mental health. She struggled with anxiety after the show and underwent therapy for nearly a year

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently made some shocking revelations. In a recent interview, she shared that while Bigg Boss brought her recognition, it also took a toll on her mental health. She explained that the stressful environment inside the Bigg Boss house led to anxiety after the show ended. She even had to undergo professional therapy for almost a year to cope.

Why Shamita Shetty needed therapy

Recalling her emotional state after leaving the house, Shamita said, 'When I came out of Bigg Boss, I needed therapy for a year because I couldn't understand what was happening around me. How to react to it.' She further added, ‘My reality and fiction had become intertwined, creating a lot of confusion in my mind. I came out of Bigg Boss very anxious. I was already struggling with anxiety, so it made things even more difficult for me. I think I also became a little aggressive after coming out, and I think the house did that to me because I was constantly fighting for my rights there.’

Why Shamita Shetty dated Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty further said, 'Imagine waking up almost every morning to people yelling at each other for trivial things like toothpaste. It's not a good environment. It disturbs you mentally.' When Shamita was asked about the love that blossomed in the Bigg Boss house, she said, 'When you are locked inside the house for so long, I think it's natural for you to form such relationships. Because you seek support. It's quite natural.' Shamita started dating actor Raqesh Bapat on the show. Shamita Shetty was last seen in 'The Tenant' (2023), directed by Sushrut Jain. She recently appeared as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show with her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty.