user
user

CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 8:38 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the CBI. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others. He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars.

The film was released on OTT.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Aaditya Thackeray moves Bombay HC

Disha Salian death case

Meanwhile in the case relating to the death of the former manager of Sushant Singh, Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.
Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

The Bombay High Courton has listed the writ petition and will hear the case on April 2.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray hit back at critics who linked him to the Disha Salian death case, accusing them of trying to defame him for the past five years. Thackeray emphasized that since the matter is already in court, he'll reserve his comments for the legal proceedings.

"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court," Thackeray told the media.

Meanwhile, a copy of the writ petition has also been served on Sameer Wankhede, NCB director at that time, by the advocate representing Satish Salian. Faizan Merchant, Advocate for Sameer Wankhede has stated that his client is going to file a detailed affidavit in the High Court which will answer all the points concerning his client. 

Also read: Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad on march 23 2025 anr

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo anr

Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link shk

'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7038 cases, arrest 7307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown anr

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown

Earth Hour 2025: Delhi to Kerala, India unites in darkness to illuminate climate action anr

Earth Hour 2025: Delhi to Kerala, India unites in darkness to illuminate climate action

Recent Stories

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young RBA

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young

Is Allu Arjun India highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee film? Read details RBA

Is Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee's film? Read detail

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad on march 23 2025 anr

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India AJR

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Which team has won more matches in IPL? Check key stats here ATG

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Which team has won more matches in IPL? Check key stats here

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon