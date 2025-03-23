CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

Read Full Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the CBI. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others. He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars.

The film was released on OTT.

Disha Salian death case

Meanwhile in the case relating to the death of the former manager of Sushant Singh, Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

The Bombay High Courton has listed the writ petition and will hear the case on April 2.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray hit back at critics who linked him to the Disha Salian death case, accusing them of trying to defame him for the past five years. Thackeray emphasized that since the matter is already in court, he'll reserve his comments for the legal proceedings.

"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court," Thackeray told the media.

Meanwhile, a copy of the writ petition has also been served on Sameer Wankhede, NCB director at that time, by the advocate representing Satish Salian. Faizan Merchant, Advocate for Sameer Wankhede has stated that his client is going to file a detailed affidavit in the High Court which will answer all the points concerning his client.

