Shahid Kapoor’s intense first look from Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo is out, showcasing a brutal, rebellious avatar. The film marks their fourth collaboration and is set for a Valentine’s Week theatrical release in 2026.

The much-awaited first look from the iconic filmmaker-actor duo Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor is finally out, offering fans a glimpse into the world of 'O'Romeo'.

On Friday, the makers dropped the first look of Shahid Kapoor as Romeo from the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

The poster portrays the actor in a brutally intense character, his expressions breaking into a wild, maniacal grin, smeared with blood and cuts. Shahid's rugged look, tattooed arms, and an open-neck shirt with chains and a heavy belt give him a raw presence.

Also, the red background and aggressive posture together bring to the fore a mysterious, rebellious aura. "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O'ROMEO!" Shahid wrote along with the poster on Instagram.

He also teased a major revelation from the film on Saturday, January 10.

'O Romeo' marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.

Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.

"Aa raha hai... #ORomeo.. this Valentine's Day..Presented by #SajidNadiadwala @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri @iamnanapatekar @manujmittra @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala," wrote Vishal Bhardwaj in the caption.

In August last year, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture from the sets of their upcoming film with director Vishal Bhardwaj on his Instagram handle. The black and white photo shows the two of them having a discussion about something on the film's set. Speaking about the film, Shahid revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project gave him a chance to explore a "madly different character."

Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)