Hillary Clinton visited Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their Mumbai home, Antilla. The former US Secretary of State was in the city for the Mumbai Climate Week, where she praised India's role as a key innovator in addressing climate change.

Ambanis Host Hillary Clinton in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairman, Nita Ambani hosted former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence, Antilla.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In pictures from the meeting, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani joined Clinton for a warm evening, enriched by gentle music and gracious interactions. Also present on the occasion was Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani.

For the evening, Nita Ambani chose a blue floral saree paired with minimal jewellery, looking elegant, while Mukesh Ambani kept it classic in a white shirt and black trousers. The guest of honour, Hillary Clinton chose a full-white ensemble, which was complemented with a beige overcoat and a statement neckpiece.

Clinton Hails India's Climate Leadership

Clinton recently graced the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, where she hailed India as a key innovator and leader in addressing climate change, stressing the urgent need for creative, collaborative models in adaptation and mitigation.

Speaking at the event, Clinton emphasised that meaningful progress cannot wait for political shifts in the United States. "We cannot wait for the political change that I know will come to the United States because that's a few years off. We have to build the models here. We have to do the innovation here," she said.

Praising the Mumbai Climate Week as a landmark beginning, she expressed confidence in its potential to spark wider transformation. "So you bringing everyone together for this first inaugural climate session here in Mumbai is, I am confident, the beginning of the change that needs to happen," she remarked.

She also recalled her earlier work in India on clean cooking solutions, underscoring the life-saving potential of small-scale innovations. "I remember being in India when I was Secretary of State... we launched a big effort to change the way to create a market for clean cooking utensils. Now, that's a small thing, but it could have a big impact," she said. (ANI)