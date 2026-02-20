Brendan Fraser stars as General Dwight D Eisenhower in the WWII drama 'Pressure'. The film follows the crucial days before the D-Day invasion as he deliberates over the timing amid volatile weather warnings from a meteorologist played by Andrew Scott.

Brendan Fraser portrays General Dwight D Eisenhower at a critical point in world history in the trailer for the World War II drama 'Pressure', according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, directed by Anthony Maras, is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 29 by Focus Features. The cast also includes Andrew Scott, Kerry Condon, Damian Lewis and Chris Messina.

'Pressure' Trailer and Plot Details

'Pressure' centres on Eisenhower (Fraser) and Royal Air Force meteorologist Captain James Stagg (Scott) as they deliberate over the risks, including volatile weather conditions, in the crucial days before the 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy, France, which marked the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is the largest seaborne invasion in history," Fraser declares in the trailer.

He added, "The final decision on the timing of D-Day will be mine and mine alone."

Later, Scott said, "The storms that I am talking about are real, and the wrath of nature is real."

Production and Source Material

Maras, known for helming Hotel Mumbai, directed the film from a script he co-wrote with David Haig, based on Haig's 2014 stage play of the same name.

Producers on the project include Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Cass Marks and Lucas Webb.

Cast Career Highlights

Brendan Fraser

Fraser previously starred in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, earning the Academy Award for Best Actor. He has since appeared in films such as Killers of the Flower Moon, Brothers and Rental Family. He is also set to reprise his role as Rick O'Connell in a new instalment of The Mummy, which Universal Pictures plans to release theatrically in 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Scott

Scott's recent credits include the 2025 films 'Back in Action', 'Blue Moon' and 'Wake Up Dead Man', according to The Hollywood Reporter.