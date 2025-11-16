Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstoppers for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Gurugram. The actors walked the ramp in stunning black ensembles in line with the show's futuristic theme.

A Futuristic Fashion Spectacle

In key highlights, the audience was treated to extraordinary performances and amazing collections from the label's shelves. Additionally, the effective use of artificial intelligence and robots drew attention, which elevated the ambience a notch higher.

Showstoppers' Stunning Ensembles

Tamannaah's Powerful Style Statement

The lady in black, Tamannaah Bhatia, graced the ramp and made a powerful style statement in a black outfit with precise slits and a dramatic shoulder design. She completed the look with a hair updo, along with blue eyes, blush, and subtle lips.

Shahid's Dashing All-Black Look

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor left the audience swooning as he looked dashing in an all-black suit. Shahid was dressed in a black shirt, pairing it with flared black trousers and a blazer. The actor sported a flawless look, with his hair perfectly styled as it cascaded elegantly with a natural flow.

Shahid Kapoor on Walking the Ramp

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp, Shahid said, "This is the second time I'm walking for Falguni and Shane, and I think their aesthetic is very cool, very edgy. This is a great campaign for Blenders Pride, and it's always fun working with them. They are very, very good at what they do. They know exactly what they're doing, their cuts, their fits, their styling is always on point."

Powered by FDCI, the 'Futureverse of Fashion' show by Falguni Shane Peacock was presented by Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on Saturday, November 15. (ANI)