Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on VIRAL lip-lock video with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Farzi and Bloody Daddy fame noted and renowned Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor broke his silence on the VIRAL lip-lock video with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor and how it affected him badly.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has seen a lot of highs and lows in his career. Being considered one of the under-appreciated actors who is now a noted Bollywood star, Shahid has proved his mettle and versatility as a star by essaying versatile roles with much confidence and finesse. Apart from his professional journey, during the initial phase of his career, he often made the headlines for his romantic relationships with his female co-stars, one of them being Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shahid and Kareena's romantic relationship and the break-up were much talked about in the B-town and while the ex-couple moved on with their lives, their fans want to see them on screen sharing screen space together.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about battle with depression, says it runs in family

Undoubtedly, Shahid's relationship with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor was one of the most talked about relationships in the 'JAB We Met' star's personal life. Shahid also made headlines during their breakup when Kareena started dating Saif Ali Khan in 2009. At the time, the ex-couple never shied away from speaking up about their relationship in public.

It was in 2004 that a video of the duo kissing got leaked and went viral. As PDAs and lip-locks were not liked and appreciated by couples in India, they went on record to deny the video and even called it a morphed clip. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment tabloid, Shahid recalled how the leaked video affected him personally. Talking about the same, he expressed how he felt devastated. Being a 24-year-old kid, he did not learn how to protect himself.

Shedding insight on the same, Shahid Kapoor said, "So I was a mess wondering what has happened and also what is going on? Of course, it affects you a lot and at that age especially. You do not even know your own feelings. You are figuring out how to be with a girl and dating. You are both actors in different places and then this happens."

For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena have starred together in movies like Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met, Milenge Milenge and Udta Punjab. They ended their relationship in 2007 and moved on in their lives. While he married Mira Rajput Kapoor, she tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga