Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about battle with depression, says it runs in family

Ira Khan is one of the few celebrity children in the business who has avoided performing and the world of glitz. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Ira Khan, on the other hand, has become well-known on social media thanks to her candour and endearing demeanour. The celebrity child has recently been in the news because she established the Agastu Foundation, a non-profit organisation that seeks to support those struggling with various mental health conditions. The celebrity child, who received a clinical depression diagnosis five years ago, recently spoke with Times of India about her long fight with the condition and the help she received from her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena's membership on the Agastu Foundation's advisory board was also disclosed by Ira Khan. Ira claims that her father assisted her in starting the NGO up until she had access to a legitimate financing source.

Ira Khan described how her behaviour changed as a result of her experiences with depression, including her frequent tears and days-long fasts from eating. "My mum pointed out that I didn't want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day," the star child confessed in her conversation with TOI. She told Indian Express, “Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression.” Ira is the second child that Aamir has with Reena, his first wife. Ira recently proposed to Nupur Shikhare.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

