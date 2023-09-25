Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posed together during Ganpati Darshan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence. Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi also paid a visit. Both biggest global icons posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan won the hearts of fans and is unmissable.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the many festivals celebrated across the country. But it is popular among people living in Maharashtra. Like many B-town celebs, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, welcomed Bappa at his residence. Recently, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and Pooja Hegde, among others got clicked and spotted arriving at the home of the politician for Ganpati Darshan.

A while ago, the most loved Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted at the residence of the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The Khan duo also posed with the CM and his acquaintance at their residence. In the video, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor stands with folded hands in front of the Ganesha idol as the priest recites prayers. He then offered the flowers to the Lord. Salman came to the residence of Maharashtra CM accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.

Jawan headliner Shah Rukh Khan was clicked and spotted at the residence of CM Eknath Shinde along with his manager. He was given a warm welcome by CM, who offered him a bouquet, a Lord Ganpati idol, and a shawl. They later posed with the entire family of the CM of Mumbai.

Apart from these stars, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi were papped and spotted at the residence of the CM. In the video, the four actors were enjoying the Ganesh Aarti. Each one held a musical instrument with them and played it in sync with the others performing the Aarti.

