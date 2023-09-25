Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posed together during Ganpati Darshan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence. Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi also paid a visit. Both biggest global icons posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan won the hearts of fans and is unmissable.

    Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the many festivals celebrated across the country. But it is popular among people living in Maharashtra. Like many B-town celebs, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, welcomed Bappa at his residence. Recently, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and Pooja Hegde, among others got clicked and spotted arriving at the home of the politician for Ganpati Darshan.

    ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Jackie Shroff steals the spotlight at Maharashtra CM's house with his antics

    A while ago, the most loved Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted at the residence of the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The Khan duo also posed with the CM and his acquaintance at their residence. In the video, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor stands with folded hands in front of the Ganesha idol as the priest recites prayers. He then offered the flowers to the Lord. Salman came to the residence of Maharashtra CM accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.

    Jawan headliner Shah Rukh Khan was clicked and spotted at the residence of CM Eknath Shinde along with his manager. He was given a warm welcome by CM, who offered him a bouquet, a Lord Ganpati idol, and a shawl. They later posed with the entire family of the CM of Mumbai.

    Apart from these stars, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi were papped and spotted at the residence of the CM. In the video, the four actors were enjoying the Ganesh Aarti. Each one held a musical instrument with them and played it in sync with the others performing the Aarti.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married (Videos)

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club

    LEO: Thalapathy Vijay's US booking began from THIS date rkn

    LEO: Thalapathy Vijay's US booking began from THIS date

    Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Jackie Shroff steals the spotlight at Maharashtra CM's house with his antics; watch video RBA

    Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Jackie Shroff steals the spotlight at Maharashtra CM's house with his antics

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Fans are awestruck on newly-wed couple's FIRST photo from reception vma

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Fans are awestruck on newly-wed couple's FIRST photo from reception

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married (Videos) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married (Videos)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos snt

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club

    Asian Games 2023: India's Itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon