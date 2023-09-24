Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married (Videos)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra just got married. The couple married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, in front of close friends and family.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have married. On September 24, the spectacular wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Several celebrities from Bollywood and Indian politics attended the opulent wedding. Other attendees at the wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On September 24, another Bollywood wedding that sparked a lot of talk on social media took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding was a lavish and glittery ceremony attended by a slew of Bollywood celebrities and politicians. Parineeti and Raghav are finally married after keeping fans updated with different wedding-related information. The bride and groom chose an ivory-themed wedding, and the guests were dressed identically.

The bidaai song and 'Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayengey' are currently being played.

The pair started their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi with an ardas ceremony, followed by a sufi night. On September 22, the guests arrived in Udaipur for the additional celebrations. On the same day, the mehendi ritual took place.

Meanwhile, RagNeeti (Parineeti and Raghav's married name) chose a modest and understated motif for their wedding. Their wedding motif is pastel, and Parineeti has entrusted her bridal lehenga to her pal Manish Malhotra. They chose for a more casual appearance, with less embroidery and bold jewellery to accentuate her features.

While there were rumours that KJo might attend the wedding, it has now been revealed that the filmmaker was forced to cancel at the last minute owing to a family issue. According to a source close to Karan, a "family emergency forced Karan to miss the wedding."

"Karan had every intention of attending the wedding because he adores both Parineeti and Raghav. He was scheduled to fly down to Udaipur on Sunday when a family emergency forced him to cancel the planned wedding festivities." "It's unfortunate because he had meticulously planned all of his outfits for the functions," a source cited by the news outlet alleged.