Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor at the Met Gala, earning praise for his elegant look and Amul’s playful tribute.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut will be remembered for years as he created history by becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the iconic stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

Dressed in an all-black Sabysachi outfit, Shah Rukh won hearts with his simple yet classy look. The selling point of the look, however, was the pieces of jewellery. From chokers to pearls, cascading through his open black shirt, anchored by an oversized diamond 'K' pendant, the jewellery added an appealing touch to his overall look.

His fingers, too, were adorned with a stack of rings. Also, it was the Bengal Tiger Head cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds, that actually made his Met Gala look captivating.

Many hailed SRK's Met Gala debut. And now, Amul India has also captured SRK's iconic debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night with a cute doodle, dubbing him "India's biggest GalaKaar'."

The post featured a cartoon version of SRK's Met Gala look- elevated with his Bengal Tiger Cane in one hand and a butter-smeared slice of bread in the other.

"#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the worlds most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!," Amul India captioned the post.

Earlier, during his interaction with the media, SRK said he was 'nervous; before his debut and it was designer Sabyasachi who convinced him for the debut."I am extremely nervous and excited. I've not done many red carpets, I'm very shy," he said. He then shared how his children were excited by the idea of him being a part of this year's iconic Met Gala.

SRK's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to SRK's grand debut at the biggest fashion event."ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)," Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

This year Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani also debuted at the Met Gala.

