Bollywood director Karan Johar has never hesitated in praising new talent in the film industry. He recently ended his silence regarding Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and referred to her as a "terrific talent." He further added that she will surprise everyone with her acting ability.

Karan Johar's Faith in Suhana's Talent

In one of his latest podcast sessions, Karan Johar informed that he has been closely following the journey of Suhana as an artist. He talked about viewing her student films and was deeply impressed with the seriousness that she brings to the profession. He added, "I feel when people see the artist in her, she's shooting with her dad, King. I'm glad that the world will see that on a big scale that Suhana is a wonderful talent. She's going to do phenomenally well".

Suhana Khan's New Movie 'King'

Suhana Khan will be sharing screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in director Siddharth Anand's next venture 'King'. It is going to be a big budget action drama, and Deepika Padukone will also play a key role. Karan Johar believes that the film will unlock Suhana's creative potential and transform her into a frontliner Bollywood actress.

The Nepotism Debate

Karan Johar also commented on the furore over nepotism, conceding that star kids were preferred since they belonged to the same family. But he proceeded to make the argument that hard work and talent are what actually sustain a career for an actor. He used the example of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who, being part of film families themselves, have survived only because of their absolute hard work and dedication.

Owing to Karan Johar's firm backing and her upcoming film 'King', Suhana Khan is likely to leave a robust impact in Bollywood. Although the audience awaits her performance impatiently, Johar's statements reflect that she is capable of surprising and impressing one and all with her work and talent