Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation, along with Bollywood stars and local NGOs, is providing essential relief kits and support to 1,500 flood-affected households across Punjab amid one of the state’s worst recent floods.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support to the people of Punjab amid the ongoing floods. The actor's Meer Foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, has stepped in to provide relief to families affected by severe flooding in Punjab, distributing essential kits and aiding their rehabilitation efforts.

In response to the crisis, his foundation joined hands with local NGOs to distribute critical aid to those in need. The relief kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other essentials.

The initiative aims to reach 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts, offering immediate support for health, safety, and shelter, while assisting families in rebuilding their lives with dignity.

Punjab is currently grappling with one of the worst floods in recent years, which has displaced thousands of families. Relief and rehabilitation operations are ongoing, with authorities and NGOs working on a war footing to restore normalcy.

An NGO, Roundglass Foundation, has expressed gratitude to SRK for his support, "Heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan Ji for extending a helping hand to us through his Meer Foundation. His support gives us strength, hope, and fuels our belief that we will overcome this. With his support, we have been able to impact 5,000 people across several affected areas: Chak Aul in Amritsar; Ghanike Bet in Gurdaspur; Dhani Mohna Ram, Dhani Gurkha, Gatti No. 3, and Sabuana in Fazilka; and Gati Rajo Ke and Tendi Wala in Ferozpur," reads the caption.





On September 3, Shah Rukh Khan expressed solidarity with flood-affected residents in a heartfelt post on X.

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all," wrote SRK.

Several Bollywood and Punjabi stars have actively contributed to relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts, working with NGOs and the local administration. Ammy Virk also announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes for affected families.

Sonu Sood has also stepped forward to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in Punjab.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill and Harbhajan Singh, also showed support for victims of the floods in Punjab.

Relief operations include the provision of food, medical care, shelter, and rehabilitation support for displaced residents.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that he would hold a review meeting on Friday at 11 am to assess the flood situation in the state after heavy rains.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote that discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures, and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods."I will hold a meeting tomorrow at 11 am to review the flood situation. In this meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected areas will participate via video conference, and the Secretary and Chief Secretary will join by arriving at my Chandigarh residence.

The meeting will discuss the medical facilities being provided to the people, compensation, and concrete steps to deal with the flood situation," CM Mann wrote. (ANI)

