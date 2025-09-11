Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been granted anticipatory bail in a case related to a Hyundai car endorsement. They were accused of misleading customers. The next hearing is scheduled for September 25th.

The two Bollywood stars, together with the lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, were granted relief by the Rajasthan High Court in a case against them for their association with Hyundai Motors India. The stars served as such for the car firm and were accused of misleading advertisements. After hearing the case, the High Court granted them anticipatory bail and stayed the FIR filed against them. The next hearing shall now be on September 25.

The hullabaloo started when one Kirti Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, bought a Hyundai Alcazar costing ₹23 lakhs. The car allegedly developed serious technical problems shortly after purchase. Singh claimed that he made several calls and representations to Hyundai representatives as well as to the dealer, but to no satisfaction. Finally, he lost his patience and lodged a police complaint not only against Hyundai Motor India but also against its brand ambassadors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

It was alleged by Kirti Singh that through their endorsements and advertisements, the actors wrongfully represented the car's alleged quality and performance to consumers. This complaint led to a booking against the company and the two stars.

The High Court Proceedings

In the High Court, Kapil Sibal, senior counsel for Shah Rukh Khan, contended that the actor has nothing to do with the manufacture, design, or quality checks of the car. He maintained that Shah Rukh's involvement was limited to promotional activities as a brand ambassador and that it was, in law, untenable to hold him for any defect in description of the product.

In the same line was Madhav Mitra, Deepika Padukone's attorney, who reiterated that Deepika had only recently been entered into a promotional contract with Hyundai in 2023 and had nothing to do with either technical manufacture or marketing of any of her products. Both attorneys underscored that brand ambassadors are not legally responsible for defects in the products they endorse.

Court Findings

The Rajasthan High Court, after taking both submissions into consideration, decided in favor of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The court stayed the FIR against them and granted anticipatory bail, thereby absolving the acts from immediate prosecution. Nevertheless, the matter continues, and the next hearing will be on September 25, when it may consider several other aspects of the case.

Effects in the Industry

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai since 1998, making him one of the longest-serving brand endorsers in Indian ads. Deepika Padukone became a part of Hyundai promotional campaigns in 2023. The bringing together of both high-profile actors in the complaint generated considerable media frenzy and enlivened debate about the legal responsibility of brand ambassadors in consumer grievance cases.

While the temporary relief granted by the High Court to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is welcome, it raises an issue of greater importance in advertising - whether celebrities should be accountable for the quality of products they endorse. The next hearing, as proceedings continue, is garnering much anticipation, for it may shed light on this burgeoning legal conundrum.