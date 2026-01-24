Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theatres on December 24, 2026. The Christmas release was announced with new visuals showing SRK in an intense avatar, following a teaser released on his birthday.

King Locks Christmas 2026 Release Date

Finally, the wait is over as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'King' has locked its release date for 2026. SRK's upcoming action film 'King' is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, marking a Christmas release at the end of the year.

The announcement was made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, on the eve of the third anniversary of 'Pathaan'. Along with the date announcement, the makers also unveiled new visuals from the film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a bold, intense new avatar. Check out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Teaser Reveals SRK's Intense New Look

The film's title was revealed on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. On this 60th birthday last year, the makers dropped a teaser from the film, featuring gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before.

Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodied a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

Chilling Dialogue and Key Details

In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention. "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen. The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu."

'KING' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. (ANI)