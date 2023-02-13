Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos

    Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Nayanthara's Chennai home. A video shows him blowing her flying kisses as she walks out of her apartment.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The Pathaan actor recently paid a visit to Nayanthara, her spouse Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons in Chennai. When fans learned that Shah Rukh Khan was in their flat, they flocked to see him. He kissed Nayanthara on the cheek and blew flying kisses to her and the crowd waiting outside before leaving.

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been a massive triumph for Shah Rukh Khan. The film grossed over Rs 950 crore at the box office globally and is still going strong. SRK was recently sighted at Nayanthara's home in Chennai.

    He went to her house and met Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin sons. Fans quickly learned about SRK's arrival and assembled outside the flat to catch a peek at him. While saying goodbye, SRK thanked everyone, blew flying kisses, and kissed Nayanthara on one of her cheeks.

    Jawan marks director Atlee's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh Khan will play a pivotal role in the action thriller. Nayanthara will also make her debut in the Hindi film business with this flick. Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani will appear in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone will appear in a cameo role. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will also appear as a guest star in the film. The film is set to be released in theatres on June 2, 2023.

    When talking about the film, SRK once said, "There isn't much I can tell you about Jawan except that I am having a terrific time as an actor," SRK also talked about the filmmaker, Atlee, saying he has created a unique picture. Everyone has noticed his work. He creates excellent mass-market films, something I have never done. So I decided to give it a go. And I believe Atlee and I have a wonderful rapport. I bring some (to the film), and he brings some. Whatever we've done with Jawan has been exhilarating and exciting." 'Jawan' is set to be released in theatres on June 2, 2023.

