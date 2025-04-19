English

Who is Shine Tom Chacko? Net worth, other details of Malayalam actor

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday (April 19) in a drug case. Apart from the controversies, he is a sought-out actor with a significant net worth.

Early career

Born on September 15, 1983, in Chalakudy, Kerala, India, Shine began his career in the early 2000s as an assistant director to Kamal.

Breakthrough

Shine's journey in the movies started with a small role in 2002 film Nammal before making his acting debut in Gaddama (2011). His breakthrough role was in Ithihasa (2014).

Notable films

His notable film credits include Kammatipadam (2016), Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018), Ishq (2019), Unda (2019), Kurup (2021), and Bheeshma Parvam (2022) among others.

Net worth

Shine Tom Chacko's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 38 cr. His annual income is around Rs. 1 crore and charges around Rs 30 lakhs for a movie.

Other assets

Shine's assets include a comfortable home in Kerala and a collection of high-end vehicles, such as Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. He is also said to own a vintage Ambassador.

