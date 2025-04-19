Kamal Hassan has been on headlines for a while now, In the recent interview, The actor recalled how he was trolled over marriage news.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently addressed questions about his two marriages during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life. He shared that his approach to marriage might align more with Lord Ram's father, King Dasharatha, who had multiple wives. His candid remarks sparked curiosity and discussions among fans.

Kamal Haasan break silence on marriage trolls

He said, "This happened around 10–15 years ago. MP Brittas, a close friend, once asked me in front of a group of college students, ‘You come from a good Brahmin familyâ€”how did you end up getting married twice?’"

He then answered, "I replied by asking what being from a ‘good family’ had to do with marriage. He said since I pray to Lord Rama, I should live like him. I clarified that I don’t pray to any god, nor do I follow Rama’s path”if anything, maybe I follow his father Dasharatha, who had three wives."

Kamal Haasan explained that his choices were shaped by personal beliefs rather than societal expectations. He highlighted that he does not worship deities like Lord Ram but respects their stories.

Legacy and Personal Life

The actor's comments also bought light on his relationships and the challenges he faced due to the marriage remarks. Kamal Haasan has been open about his views on marriage, stating that he doesn't feel bound by traditional norms.