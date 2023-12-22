Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role'

    In an interview with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he will start shooting for his next film in March or April. 

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role'
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan took a five-year break from films after 2018, but 2023 will be remembered by SRK fans as the year when King Khan made a spectacular comeback! During this time, Shah Rukh Khan worked on three films: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki', all of which were released this year, and now he has announced his next project. The actor has revealed that he will begin filming for his next project in March or April.

    Shah Rukh Khan's role in his next film

    In an interview with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh revealed that he will play a role that is "more age real" to him, but that he will still be the film's star. When questioned about his next project, he stated, "I think I'll start one now in March-April. I have been attempting to do a film that is more age-appropriate for me and still portrays the protagonist and star of the picture."

    In almost a year, Shah Rukh Khan has not done an interview and has only connected with his followers through social media and events. Even though SRK has had several films released this year, he has avoided marketing them through interviews, which is a usual promotional tactic.

    The interview

    When questioned about what drew him to 'Dunki' during the interview, he answered, "To be honest, what draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani, and it's a very heartfelt film."

    Shah Rukh Khan's next

    It has been reported that SRK would soon appear in a film alongside his daughter Suhana. Suhana made her debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' and has yet to announce her next project.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Video Icon