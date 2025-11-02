Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 and shares a heartfelt message for fans, announcing he won’t greet them at Mannat this year. The actor expressed gratitude, saying he’ll miss the love and energy his fans bring every birthday.

With the clock striking sixty this year, Bollywood mega star Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his love and gratitude on social media to his jubilant followers. The actor informed the fans that he would not be stepping out of his plush mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai, which has become an annual ritual countenancing celebrators from all corners of the country.

Shah Rukh Khan's Apology That Shook The World

After penning a heartfelt note on social media, Shah Rukh apologized for missing out on what has regularly defined his birthday celebrations. He expressed, "This year, I won’t be able to step out and meet you all at Mannat. I’ll truly miss the love, energy, and excitement you bring every year. Thank you for making me feel so special."

For decades, every November 2, fans came in masses outside Mannat to wish the star, wave flags, and chant his name as he came out on the balcony to greet them. However, this time SRK announced that for personal and health reasons, he will not be able to celebrate this occasion and will surely have a low-key celebration with his family.

A Tradition That Defines His Bond with Fans

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has become a festival for his admirers. The sight of SRK waving to a sea of fans outside Mannat has become one of the most iconic images in Bollywood. Although SRK seemed unable to meet them this time, his generosity and love shone bright.

He further added, "I will connect to you all online and send my love through my social media family. You all have given me 60 years of unconditional support, and I will be eternally grateful for that."

Fans Show Unwavering Love

Meanwhile, thousands of fans had gathered despite the actor's absence, lighting candles and playing his songs to mark such a special day. The hashtag is trending all over social media with the lines #HappyBirthdaySRK, wherein fans and celebrities alike have poured their wishes.

Many expressed understanding of the actor's decision, wishing him health. Whether or not he stepped out to wave, King Khan turned 60 and felt the reverberations across a million hearts.