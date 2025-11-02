On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan received heartfelt wishes from cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh. They lauded his humility, grace, and inspirational journey from his TV debut to becoming 'King Khan' of Bollywood.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Indian cricketers extended their wishes to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday, as the actor celebrates his special day on Sunday.

From millennials who watched 'DDLJ' in the 1990s to Gen Z, who discovered him in 'Pathaan', SRK's fan base spans generations; there's something about SRK that speaks to people, regardless of their age or origin.

Cricketers Extend Birthday Wishes

Gambhir in a X post wrote, "Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility & grace! Lots of love."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in a X post wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh bhai! Always a joy to meet you and feel that incredible positivity you bring wherever you go. Keep inspiring us all!"

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted on his X handle, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk You've shown us that true stardom lies not just in success, but in grace, gratitude, and generosity of spirit. Your words, your wit, your warmth -- all continue to remind me why you are not just a superstar, but an emotion. As a sports person, I am always inspired by your attachment to sports, particularly cricket. Wishing you many more years of love, peace, and success & great health ."

From 'Fauji' to 'King of Romance'

From playing a young soldier in Fauji to becoming one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Shah Rukh Khan's story is one that never fails to make people smile.

The actor was just a Delhi boy with restless energy and lofty aspirations before the world dubbed him "King Khan."

Born and raised in the capital, he first appeared on television with Fauji in 1989, where he played Abhimanyu Rai, a role that instantly connected with viewers.

After Fauji, he appeared in Circus and a few other shows before stepping into films.

In 1992, Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, which not only introduced him to Hindi cinema but also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Then came the turning point: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. As Raj, the charming NRI who falls in love on a trip to Europe, Shah Rukh really showed what romance looked like on screen and became the ultimate "King of Romance" for an entire generation.

Since then, the actor has continued to deliver countless memorable performances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swades, Devdas, and My Name Is Khan. (ANI)