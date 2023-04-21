Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjali Arora HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    The renowned social media sensation, model, and actress Anjali Arora's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some hottest images of the model.

    article_image1

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Known for her hit and iconic songs like Kaccha Badaam, Temporary Pyaar, Aashiq Purana, and so on, here's a glance at sizzling pictures of Anjali Arora on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks stunning in the bold blue-colored backless beach ensemble outfit with white glasses and short hair as she soaks in the sun.

    article_image3

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks stunning and drop dead gorgeous as she flaunts her cleavage in a dark red colored velvet top and an extremely short black skirt.

    article_image4

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks serene and demure bombshell as she smiles and flaunts her cleavage in a white-colored top and a seductive look.

    article_image5

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks stunning in a denim blue string crop top and white-colored short skirt which flaunts her toned legs and abs.

    article_image6

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks sexy siren in a denim blue string crop top and white-colored short skirt that flaunts her thighs and abs.

    article_image7

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora makes fans swoon and drool at her luscious and voluptuous curves as she flaunts her booty and sexy figure in a denim blue string crop top and white-colored short skirt.

    article_image8

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks casual and hot in a black-colored deep neck plunging bra that flaunts her cleavage with a white open shirt and a grey wrap-around skirt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch

    Shehnaaz As Sukoon trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details ADC

    'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details

    Why is Rakhi Sawant roaming around in helmet? Is it because of Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat? Read this vma

    Why is Rakhi Sawant roaming around in helmet? Is it because of Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat? Read this

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    Recent Stories

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack AJR

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack

    Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs AJR

    Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Cosmetics magnate flaunts curvaceous body in searing black bra; see sizzling pictures vma

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Cosmetics magnate flaunts curvaceous body in searing black bra; see sizzling pictures

    Why ODI strikes an imbalance between bat and ball? Sachin Tendulkar explains-ayh

    Why ODI strikes an imbalance between bat and ball? Sachin Tendulkar explains

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon