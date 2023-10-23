Shah Rukh Khan tops 'Most Popular Male Star' list, takes over Prabhas, Salman Khan (see list)

In the most popular female star list, Alia Bhatt is first, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone, and then Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as 'King of Romance' is without a doubt one of the most popular actors across the globe. He shares a huge fan base and has been ruling over the Indian film industry for decades. Yet again King Khan proved why he is the best as he topped the list of most popular male stars. The 'Jawan' actor has reclaimed his status as India's most popular star in the new ranking and on the list, he trails Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. In addition to the male actors' list, the female actresses' list was made public. And Alia Bhatt is at the top of the list.

India's most popular male star

Ormax Media, India's specialized media consulting firm released a list that shows as of September 2023, Shah Rukh Khan at the top, followed by Vijay and then Prabhas. Salman Khan is in fifth place, while Akshay Kumar is fourth. There are also Ajith Kumar, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Suriya, and Mahesh Babu on the list.

India's most popular female star

In the most popular female star list, Alia Bhatt is first, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone, and then Nayanthara.

On the professional front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' which will be released on December 22, 2023. Khan also stated that the teaser for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut will be out soon. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's next film will be 'Jigra' where she will also produce the film. Alia recently opened out about her foray into production, saying it's 'exciting and daunting' at the same time.