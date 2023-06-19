Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere

    Malaika Arora breaks the notion of yoga being boring, showcasing a fun and energetic yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day. Her graceful and enthusiastic performance encourages others to embrace yoga as an enjoyable and beneficial activity –By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, known for her dedication to fitness, recently showcased how yoga can be a fun and enjoyable activity ahead of International Yoga Day. In an Instagram post, the actress shared a video in which she demonstrated the joy and excitement that can be experienced through practicing yoga. The caption of the post emphasized that yoga can serve as an outlet for happiness and stress relief, while also helping individuals achieve their goals and surpass their limits.

    In the video, Malaika exuded energy and enthusiasm as she gracefully performed various challenging yoga poses. Her ability to execute these postures with a smile on her face showcased her commitment to both her physical and mental well-being. Malaika's consistent enjoyment of her yoga practice sessions is evident in the lifestyle choices she makes, further reinforcing her dedication to a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    Malaika Arora serves as an inspiration for her fans and followers, not only by sharing tips and tricks for leading a healthier life but also by demonstrating that yoga can be a dynamic and enjoyable activity. Through her video, she encourages others to embrace yoga and reap the numerous benefits it offers, ultimately motivating individuals to prioritize their fitness and well-being. As International Yoga Day approaches, Malaika's vibrant demonstration serves as a reminder that yoga can be a truly fun and fulfilling exercise.

