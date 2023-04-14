Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan, now has another cause to rejoice. Time Magazine published the world's 100 most influential people for 2023 on Thursday, and the list includes Shah Rukh, director S.S. Rajamouli, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, model Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and others. Deepika Padukone, SRK's Pathaan co-star, wrote a lovely letter to him.

Time Magazine honoured Shah Rukh on the cover of its annual 100 Most Influential People issue. They chose a photograph of him while participating in the Red Sea International Film Festival. Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with SRK, wrote him a loving greeting.

Also Read: U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

The post read, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on …"

Also Read: From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

She continued, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

Alia Bhatt wrote a letter to RRR director SS Rajamouli in which she described him. She wrote, "He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together." Alia also recalled asking him for acting advice, to which he had replied, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing.”