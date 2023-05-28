Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Modi shared the Twitter post of the actor and said, "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity."

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'
    First Published May 28, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    A new Parliament building for a New India, said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter hours before the inauguration of the new temple of democracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji," the actor posted on Twitter.

    He also shared the video of the newly-built Parliament building. He further said, "A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

    Prime Minister Modi shared the Twitter post of the actor and said, "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning.

    Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

    The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand. Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    Watch the full coverage of the new Parliament inauguration below

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
