Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede's chat leaked, check it out here

Leaked chat says: "I beg you man please. It's a larger thing my son and my family I swear play no part in it. I have even refrained from talking to anyone," Shah Rukh Khan adds.

According to a court document released today, actor Shah Rukh Khan allegedly asked former NCB employee Sameer Wankhede to "go soft on his son" Aryan Khan in the now-dismissed drug case. The document, submitted by Wankhede to the Mumbai High Court, depicts what appears to be a chat conversation between the actor Shah Rukh Khan and him. According to the chats, Shah Rukh Khan was seen pleading with Wankhede to assist him and his family in the matter Wankhede was handling in 2019.

The chat read: "Please man I beg you, there is nothing from my side that is in vested interest," SRK tells Wankheded as per the chat, adding, ""Please man don't make him pay for these *** and vested people. I beg you man please. It's a larger thing my son and my family I swear play no part in it. I have even refrained from talking to anyone,"

On the other hand, replying to the message, Sameer Wakhede sent: "Dear Shahrukh it pains my heart too by recent developments. No one is happy and from our side no one deliberately wants to put Aryan in troiuble dear trust me on that. There are certain technicalitties in the law. I have also assurred you that will not allow any rubbish person to spoil his case though they are trying a lot. I know where you are coming from emotionally I would only want to tell you one thing here my dear, just have patience. This is going to be over soon."

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was not implicated in the drugs-on-cruise case, according to the CBI, which has accused Sameer Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe. According to the central investigation agency, a bribe of Rs 18 crore was paid to finalise the sale in exchange for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan not being implicated in the drugs-on-cruise case. According to the agency, Wankhede has enormous property that is out of proportion to his known sources of income.

The chat did not end there. It went on to say the following.

Shah Rukh Khan: "Insha Allah. But I honestly feel you made the best effort in your official capacity and I did so too as a father. But sometimes our best is not good enough. Patience is paramount. Thank You. Love SRK"

SRK: God bless you. I have to come personally whenever you say and give a hug to you. Let me please know whenever it's convenient for you. Really I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness and now it has increased manifolds. Big respect. Love srk.

Sameer Wankhede: - Sure deal will catch up. Let this get over soon.

Shah Rukh Khan: Yes, please help me in making it soon. Thanks.

