    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate

    A few days ago, pictures and videos of the new nameplate of the main entrance of Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, were trending on social media platforms. Gauri Khan shared a picture and explained the significance of the new design on her Instagram. 
     

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai, Mannat, got a new look as the design of the gates was changed, and nameplates were upgraded. Gauri took this to social media on Tuesday afternoon and shared the photo, and the designer/producer can be seen donning a white crop top with ripped denim and a blazer.

    She captioned the post by saying,  "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy. We chose a transparent material with glass crystals emitting a positive, uplifting, calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns"
    It was reported earlier that Mannat got diamond nameplates. However, Gauri's post clarified that. Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Mannat were trending on Twitter as the nameplates were upgraded. SRK's followers and fans were posing in front of the gate, and the pictures and videos went viral on social media platforms. 
    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently travelled to Dubai to shoot his upcoming movie Dunki. In this movie, SRK will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. This movie also marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. A few days back, King Khan was in Sharjah, awarded the Cultural Narrative, and was honoured with the first Global Icon of Cinema. He also attended the Sharjah International Book Fair while he was there. The actor was also felicitated with an award for his contributions to developing writing, creativity, and cultural contributions.
    Besides, Dunki will also be seen in Pathaan, marking his comeback on the big screens after his movie Zero in 2018. SRK also has the movie Jawan on the list. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan recently hosted her interior design show where she gave a complete makeover to the personal spaces and homes of well-known Bollywood celebrities such as  Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra, among others.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
