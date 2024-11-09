Shah Rukh Khan’s stern dad moment with Aryan Khan goes VIRAL; Here's why

A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan giving his son, Aryan, a stern look after he spoke harshly to his sister, Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan has a sentiment he has prioritized alongside his thriving career. Despite his superstar status, Shah Rukh ensures he spends quality time with his family, often expressing his role as a dedicated father. Shah Rukh’s close bond with his children and his support for them have been evident over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In 1997, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan welcomed their first child, Aryan Khan. Three years later, they were blessed with a daughter, Suhana. Then, in 2013, the family expanded with the arrival of their youngest son, AbRam, born through surrogacy, which came as a delightful surprise to many.

Although Shah Rukh shares a strong connection with his children, he also ensures they remain grounded, particularly in public settings. During the premiere of Suhana’s debut film, The Archies, as the Khan family posed for photographs, Aryan was seen speaking sharply to Suhana. Shah Rukh noticed and gave Aryan a stern look, which prompted Aryan to step back calmly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shah Rukh is widely admired for his respectful treatment of women, a value he has instilled in his sons. In 2017, he emphasized the importance of respect for women at a charity event, expressing that it is a parent’s duty to teach their sons this essential value. In an interview with Femina, he shared that he had warned Aryan and AbRam never to disrespect a woman, saying he would react severely if they did.

Shah Rukh once reflected on how his late parents might feel about his achievements, sharing his thoughts during an appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair, where he received the Global Icon and Cultural Narrative Award. When asked what his parents would have thought of his success, Shah Rukh responded with his characteristic wit, expressing that his parents would likely be most proud of how he has raised his three children. He viewed their upbringing as his most significant accomplishment.

At the success event of his film Jawan, Shah Rukh also shared a personal motivation behind his work. He expressed his desire to deliver five consecutive hit films, revealing that his older children, Aryan and Suhana, had encouraged him to do so. They wanted their younger brother, AbRam, to experience the kind of stardom they had grown up with.

