    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection?

    The advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' began on Saturday, December 16, and both the films gave a tough fight at the box office collection.

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection?
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan is due to enter theaters this Christmas, and the superstar's fans are eager to witness the drama unfold on film. The movie's trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be long. To the pleasure of fans, advance ticket sales in India began on Saturday, December 16, and the film has already grossed over a crore.

    'Dunki' box office collection

    'Dunki' earned Rs 1.28 crore (gross) on the first day of its booking launch. Currently, booking is only available for Hindi shows. 'Dunki' has sold 35,206 tickets for 2,844 shows and the most sales have come from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

    'Salaar' box office collection

    'Dunki' and 'Salaar', starring Prabhas, will be released on December 21 and 22, respectively. 'Salaar' advance bookings have also begun and the film grossed Rs 1.49 crore (gross) on its first release day in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie has sold 73,289 tickets for 1,151 performances.

    About 'Dunki'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal lead an incredible ensemble cast in Rajkumar Hirani's flick. The plot follows the exciting journey of people who take an unusual path known as the Donkey Flight, demonstrating the hardships they meet along the way. This film is a partnership between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote Dunki.

    About 'Salaar'

    'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is a Prashanth Neel-directed action thriller produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It co-stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.[6] Prabhas is said to be playing two characters in this flick.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
