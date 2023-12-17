Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Riteish Deshmukh net worth: From cars to houses to income and more

    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Riteish Deshmukh turns 45: The actor has played various characters throughout his nearly two-decade career. As Riteish celebrates his birthday today, we bring you the actor's net worth, cars, houses and more information.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Riteish Deshmukh becomes 45 years old today (December 17). As a multidimensional performer, he has made a name for himself in both Bollywood and Marathi movies. He is noted for his excellent comic timing in some of Bollywood's most successful blockbuster comedy hits. Riteish debuted in Bollywood cinema with the film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003, and he has since demonstrated his ability to act on numerous levels. 
     

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Riteish reportedly has a net worth of $16 Million and was born on December 17 1978. The total net worth of Riteish Deshmukh is estimated to be 16 Million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately 120 Crore Indian Rupee. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    His main source of income, according to reports is from brand endorsements and films. He enjoys spending time with his family, especially with his son; he makes an effort to spend time with his kid and be a part of his childhood. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Riteish Deshmukh is the most well-known actor in other nations, and his net worth is expected to rise by 40% in the next three years as a result of his film success. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Riteish has received several Filmfare awards for his performances as the finest actor in his movies.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Riteish lives in a beautiful, opulent home in Latur. This real estate property is believed to be worth 16 crore INR. He also owns a number of real estate holdings around the country.

    article_image7

    Ritesh, who was born on December 17, in Mumbai, began his acting career with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Today we will teach you about Ritesh Deshmukh's automobile collection. Riteish has many premium vehicles, including a Tesla Model X SUV and a Mercedes-Benz S W221. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As per the reports, Riteish Deshmukh charges 5-6 crore for every film, plus a percentage of the profits. For brand endorsement, he asks Rs. 2 crore.

