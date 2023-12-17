Riteish Deshmukh net worth: From cars to houses to income and more

Riteish Deshmukh turns 45: The actor has played various characters throughout his nearly two-decade career. As Riteish celebrates his birthday today, we bring you the actor's net worth, cars, houses and more information.

Riteish Deshmukh becomes 45 years old today (December 17). As a multidimensional performer, he has made a name for himself in both Bollywood and Marathi movies. He is noted for his excellent comic timing in some of Bollywood's most successful blockbuster comedy hits. Riteish debuted in Bollywood cinema with the film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003, and he has since demonstrated his ability to act on numerous levels.



Riteish reportedly has a net worth of $16 Million and was born on December 17 1978. The total net worth of Riteish Deshmukh is estimated to be 16 Million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately 120 Crore Indian Rupee.

His main source of income, according to reports is from brand endorsements and films. He enjoys spending time with his family, especially with his son; he makes an effort to spend time with his kid and be a part of his childhood.

Riteish Deshmukh is the most well-known actor in other nations, and his net worth is expected to rise by 40% in the next three years as a result of his film success.



Riteish has received several Filmfare awards for his performances as the finest actor in his movies.

Riteish lives in a beautiful, opulent home in Latur. This real estate property is believed to be worth 16 crore INR. He also owns a number of real estate holdings around the country.

Ritesh, who was born on December 17, in Mumbai, began his acting career with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Today we will teach you about Ritesh Deshmukh's automobile collection. Riteish has many premium vehicles, including a Tesla Model X SUV and a Mercedes-Benz S W221.

As per the reports, Riteish Deshmukh charges 5-6 crore for every film, plus a percentage of the profits. For brand endorsement, he asks Rs. 2 crore.