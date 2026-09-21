Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. The family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha as part of the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha as part of Ganeshotsav festivities. The actor, along with his family, attended the Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and sought blessings for a happy life. In the visuals, the actor was seen praying to Lord Ganesha. The actor donned a blue kurta while Gauri Khan wore a yellow suit and Suhana donned a green salwar suit.

Other Celebrities Join Festivities

Last week, Ranveer Singh also visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama and accompanied by heavy security, the actor arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Mumbai, where elaborate idols, decorated pandals and community festivities form an integral part of the city’s cultural landscape.