'The Jennifer Hudson Show' has been renewed for a fifth season, with Fox-owned stations picking up the daytime syndicated series for the 2026-27 television season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, hosted by Oscar and Grammy-winning Jennifer Hudson, has aired on Fox-owned affiliates since its debut in 2022. It is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery's Telepictures. The renewal provides stability in the daytime syndicated landscape, following announcements that fellow talk shows The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri will conclude after the current season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hudson Shares Excitement for Season 5

"I could not be more honoured to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners," Hudson said in a statement. "It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people's lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in season five."

Ratings Success and Digital Growth

According to the show's producers, The Jennifer Hudson Show has posted a 10 per cent ratings increase among women aged 25-54 this season compared to 2024-25, a key demographic for daytime television. The program has also built a strong digital and social media presence, highlighted by its popular "spirit tunnel" guest entrances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers Praise Uplifting Content

Lauren Blincoe, senior vice president of current programming for Telepictures, said the renewal reflects viewers' continued appetite for uplifting content. "The renewal of The Jennifer Hudson Show for a fifth season is a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers," said Lauren Blincoe, senior vp current programming for Telepictures. "Jennifer's talent, heart, and generosity of spirit set a powerful tone and fuel the show's success. We are profoundly grateful to her, and to the exceptional work and dedication of our executive producers, staff and crew, station partners, and loyal viewers. We celebrate this milestone and look forward to creating even more moments that lift, inspire, and allow guests and audiences to 'feel the love'," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, added, "Jennifer Hudson is a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations. We are excited to have her back for year five."

Executive Production Team

Hudson executive produces the show alongside Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)