Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended his son AbRam's school annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani School, turning the event into a star-studded affair. Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai cheered for their children

Shah Rukh Khan radiated pride as he attended his youngest son AbRam's school annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani School. The event turned into a star-studded gathering, with Bollywood luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others gracing the occasion.

The festivities drew several Bollywood A-listers, who came to support and celebrate their children’s performances. Videos from the event quickly went viral, showcasing devoted parents, including Shah Rukh, Aishwarya-Abhishek, and Kareena, capturing the memorable moments on their phones. One widely shared clip featured Shah Rukh enthusiastically dancing alongside the school kids, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were also present, enjoying the event with Shah Rukh. Other celebrity couples, such as Shahid and Mira Kapoor, as well as Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, were also spotted at the celebration. Mira Kapoor shared a heartfelt selfie on Instagram, expressing her delight with the caption that indicated it was for her children. Fashion maestros Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also attended, amplifying the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

After the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving with his family, holding AbRam’s hand as they exited together. The proud father had earlier shared insights into AbRam’s hard work on his voiceover debut for the Hindi adaptation of The Lion King, where the young boy lent his voice for Mufasa—a notable achievement.

In the 2023 annual day celebration, AbRam had paid a sweet tribute to his father by recreating Shah Rukh’s iconic open-arm pose. He had reportedly expressed his love for hugs with the iconic background music of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, leaving the audience charmed.

