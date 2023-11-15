Shah Rukh Khan as Loki? Tom Hiddleston wants 'Jawan' star to play variant of Loki

Tom Hiddleston is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the latter expressed his desire to see the celebrity portraying a different version of Loki.

With hits like "Pathaan" and "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan had an incredible 2023, earning over Rs 2000 crore globally. Speaking highly of King Khan, British actor Tom Hiddleston recently declared that Shah Rukh would be the star from Bollywood to portray a Bollywood version of Loki.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tom Hiddleston, who is well-known for playing the cunning Norse deity Loki, suggested that Shah Rukh Khan would be ideal for the Bollywood adaptation. "He would be great. He’s a good variant I think", he said.

Tom had mentioned the 'Jawan' actor quite a bit earlier as well. He added that he had watched "Devdas" in the UK and described it as "extraordinary. "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean, that’s quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary experience. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much", he told NDTV.

About Loki

Tom Hiddleston was last seen in 'Loki Season 2'. It also features Sophia Dimartino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Eugene Cordero and Academy Award-winner Ke Huay Quan, who was also seen in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Written by Eric Martin, the new season is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

'Loki Season 2' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.