    Kareena Kapoor talks about Saif Ali Khan, marriage, live-in relationship and more

    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    In a magazine interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan explained why she and Saif decided to get married after five years of living together. She said that she no longer wants to interact with anyone.

    Kareena Kapoor wed Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. Before getting married, the pair spent five years living together.

    The actor now talked candidly about their decision to be married in an interview. She talked candidly about parenthood and how she no longer wants to mingle or attend parties.
     

    In an interview with Dirty magazine, Kareena Kapoor disclosed that her and Saif got married only for the sake of starting a family. She said, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today, otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children.”
     

    Bebo also opened up about their way of parenting and revealed that ‘there is no right or wrong way’. “We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient. I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first.”
     

    Kareena Kapoor also talked candidly about how her world now centres around the few individuals in it during that same interview. She said, “I'm very attached to my family, my kids, my husband, my five friends. That's it. That's my life. I need my people. My spotboy has been with me from my first shot. People who come into my world, I don't let them go and they don't leave. That’s why I'm not at every single party. I don't feel the need to be doing that. Being at parties, making friends, socialising. I don't want to.”
     

    The next film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is "The Buckingham Murders," in which she portrays Jasmeet Bhamra. Hansal Mehta is the director of the movie.

